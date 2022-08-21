Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 332.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148,498 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,251 shares of company stock worth $575,133. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. 880,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.79 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $85.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.