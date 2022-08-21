TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases C$38,400.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at C$798,400.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Prior bought 500 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.23. 2,404,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,603. The firm has a market cap of C$65.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.25. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.05.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

