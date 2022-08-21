Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:TTM opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tata Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tata Motors by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tata Motors by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Tata Motors by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

