Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TPR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. 4,768,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.