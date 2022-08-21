Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,367,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

