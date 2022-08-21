Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $100.41 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00256893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,354,107 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

