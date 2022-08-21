Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,194 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

SNPS stock traded down $10.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,591. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

