Sylo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $281,275.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $281,275.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.