swisspartners Ltd. Sells 960 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,425,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,187,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

