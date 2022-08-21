swisspartners Ltd. Has $645,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. 919,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $388.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.