swisspartners Ltd. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 3.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.25. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

