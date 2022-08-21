swisspartners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $71,692 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 536,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,045. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

