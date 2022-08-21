swisspartners Ltd. Buys 2,250 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 2.6 %

MRNA traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,828. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $235,545,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,769,324. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

