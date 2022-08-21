Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Tops $244.40 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $244.40 million and $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003721 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00104339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032611 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.