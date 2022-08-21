Swerve (SWRV) Price Down 28.9% This Week

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00128132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00095264 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,588,338 coins and its circulating supply is 17,368,412 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

