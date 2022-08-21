sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $98.46 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $98.46 million and $23.02 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,411.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003758 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00127754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00095439 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 97,935,399 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

