Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.27% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.44% -1,497.21% -11.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.24 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -26.08

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stronghold Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 372 2513 4677 60 2.58

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 141.03%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.42%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its peers.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

