Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

STRM opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.81. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

