StockNews.com Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Buy

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 202.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,087,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,021,000 after acquiring an additional 186,246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,309,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 193,105 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 486.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 65,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

