StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

