StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
WHLM stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
