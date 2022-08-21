StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $123.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

