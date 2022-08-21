StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.
PowerFleet Stock Performance
Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $123.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.