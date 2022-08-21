StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

