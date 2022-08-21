StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

