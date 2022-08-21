Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $149.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

