Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZHF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

