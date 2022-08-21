State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 67,078 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,078 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $163,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 36,485,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,787,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.