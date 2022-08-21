State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 56,012 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,012 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $68,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.66. 4,242,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,002. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.