State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $112,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.17. 8,921,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

