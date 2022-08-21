State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 2.2% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $563,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

