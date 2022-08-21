State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $86.47 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,795 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $86,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.06. 2,007,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.74. The stock has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.