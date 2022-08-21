State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,088 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $80,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,282,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,880,922. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

