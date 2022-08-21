State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 54,061 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 674,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,061 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $103,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.73. 6,502,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The company has a market capitalization of $357.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

