State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 35,489 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $187,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

