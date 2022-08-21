State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 173.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $63,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $250.86. 2,207,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

