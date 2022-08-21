State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 28,401 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of American Express worth $74,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,050. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

