Spore Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $761,242.32 and $387.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094581 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.