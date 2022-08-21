Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 647,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,603. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 500.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 819,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.