SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.72. 1,145,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83.

