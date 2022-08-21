SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 404,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.59. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SpartanNash by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $235,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

