Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,760 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 448,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,553,000 after buying an additional 83,484 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 593,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $81,453,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 138,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

