Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $280,471,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $299.87. The stock had a trading volume of 681,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.64.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

