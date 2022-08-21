Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

META stock traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. 26,240,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

