Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE:WMT traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.02. 7,639,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
