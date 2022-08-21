Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

NYSE CL traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $83.27. 4,662,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,471. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

