Solanium (SLIM) Tops One Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

