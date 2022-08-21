Solanium (SLIM) Tops One Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002111 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Solanium Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
