Smoothy Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $70,976.49 and $236,301.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00778529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

