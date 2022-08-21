Smoothy Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $70,976.49 and $236,301.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00778529 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
