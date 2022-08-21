SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $342,363.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.