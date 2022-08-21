SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors Sells 66,939 Shares of Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total value of 370,172.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,726,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bain Capital Venture Investors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 75,100 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total transaction of 418,307.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 77,042 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.70, for a total value of 439,139.40.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 69,825 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.68, for a total value of 396,606.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 98,308 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.33, for a total value of 523,981.64.

On Friday, July 29th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 51,967 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 292,054.54.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 80,021 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.97, for a total value of 397,704.37.

On Monday, July 25th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 76,213 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.86, for a total value of 370,395.18.

On Friday, July 22nd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 114,050 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total transaction of 575,952.50.

On Monday, July 18th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 34,278 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.64, for a total value of 159,049.92.

SmartRent Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $723.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.41. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.22 and a 52 week high of 15.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMRT shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Imperial Capital began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their price target on SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

