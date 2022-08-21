smARTOFGIVING Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31,386.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $27.83 million and approximately $31,386.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00774873 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING
Receive News & Updates for smARTOFGIVING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for smARTOFGIVING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.